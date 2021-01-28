BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs the general public that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Inter-American Foundation (IAF) will hold a Virtual Information Session to discuss the “Building Community Resilience in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean” Project.

This virtual information session will be held via Zoom on Thursday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. (Barbados time.) This project is aimed at providing small grants to grassroots and community organizations in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean for community-led disaster mitigation and resilience.

Community groups interested in applying for one of these grants should visit the following website for more information http://www.iaf.gov/content/story/buildingcommunity-resilience-in-eastern-southern-caribbean/ and should attend the virtual information session by registering your group as soon as possible at www.docs.google.com/forms/d/1G1u7xXpL5JKffFUaotO20cjU_rbtEwCzfgQKPNl 8QR8/viewform?gxids=7628&edit_requested=true.

A two-page brochure explaining the grant programme and one-page Call for registration – Virtual Information Session can be found at:

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/34a229ec-7c39-4600-a39f-0b6d6082cfa6/USAID_IAF_holds_Virtual_Information_Session.pdf