Port-au-Prince, Haiti – A healthy and productive life begins with healthy nutrition. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are more at risk, and children need a good diet filled with vitamins to ensure a long life.

Since 2017, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Ranfòse Abitid Nitrisyon pou Fè Ogmante Sante (RANFOSE) project, has been working with the Ministry of Public Health and Population, the private sector, and other partners to ensure that fortified food products are widely available across the country to improve the health of Haitian families.

U.S. Ambassador to Haiti Michele Sison noted, “The U.S. government’s efforts, working with our Haitian partners, are leading to improved nutrition, health, and food security for Haitian communities. Our RANFOSE program provides essential nutrients for the diets of women and children and improves the wellbeing of Haitian families.”

The program is also aligned with the Ministry of Public Health and Population’s Strategic Plan, which focuses on the prevention of malnutrition. “When young Haitians are able to fully develop their physical and intellectual potential, their ability to contribute to Haiti’s future economic prosperity is improved”, Sison continued.

The RANFOSE project is ensuring that the Haitian population now has access to foods enriched with vitamins and minerals.

To date, 76% of the flour and 65% of the oil sold in the Haitian market are fortified. To ensure that children are well nourished and can reach their full potential, the Project plans to share more information through an awareness campaign in the media.