The US Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) reported that four men were brought to the Juan Francisco Luis Hospital and Medical Centre with gunshot wounds.

When cops arrived at the medical facility they found the teens in a vehicle unresponsive.

The teens have been identified as Odonnie Heywood of Concordia Manor and Jahny Ledesma of Canebrake Apartments.

The third adult victim was taken into the medical facility for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

The fourth gunshot victim was treated and released.

VIPD reported that the fourth victim told them that he was in Castle Coakley, near Thomas Bakery, around 9 o’clock when he observed a vehicle approaching and the occupants began shooting.

Sean Santos, St. Croix District Chief of Police, denounced this shooting, sending condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“It is always sad when young men, full of promise, fall victim to senseless gun violence before that promise is realised,” Santos said.

He is encouraging everyone who saw what happened to call 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477 or online at p3tips.com to bring those responsible to justice.

A motive for the shooting was not revealed but Toby Derima, Public Information Officer of the Virgin Islands Police Department, told Loop Caribbean that cops are investigating all of the leads they have received thus far.