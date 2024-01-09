UVM, CAD Collaborate On Impact Of Inflation Survey

- Advertisement -

Student researchers and faculty from the University of Vermont (UVM) are preparing to conduct an islandwide survey on the impact of inflation on local consumers.

The UVM has had a longstanding relationship with the Consumer Affairs Department which has allowed for the undertaking of various research and philanthropic projects throughout the island, since the establishment of a Mutual Cooperation Agreement in 2004.

In the past, CAD staff have pursued short-term courses in the Consumer Assistance Program and Research Techniques and Methods at the UVM and continue to benefit from in-country training sessions in Consumer Law, Research Techniques and Methods, and Report Writing delivered by the university’s lecturers.

A media briefing was held on Monday, Jan. 8 at the Consumer Affairs Department. An annual UVM Projects Presentation Closing Ceremony will follow, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12, at the Dolphin Conference Room, Bay Gardens Resort in Rodney Bay, at 9:30 a.m. During this ceremony, students are expected to present their survey findings.