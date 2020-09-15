JAMAICA –- Dr. David Smith has been appointed by the Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research (IAI) to its Science Policy Advisory Committee (SPAC).

Dr. Smith, who serves as director of the Centre for Environmental Management and Coordinator of the Institute for Sustainable Development (ISD) at the University of the West Indies (UWI), was elected to the Advisory Committee for a three-year term from 2020 to 2023.

The election took place at the 28th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the IAI (CoP-28). A regional intergovernmental institution comprising 19 nations in the Americas, the IAI promotes scientific research and capacity building related to global change issues throughout the Americas to inform decision-makers.

As a member of the SPAC, Dr. Smith will provide advice to the CoP and the IAI Directorate on how to use and design science for policy and decision-making. This appointment represents another contribution by Dr. Smith in advancing The UWI’s overall strategic advocacy for Climate and Sustainable Development Action.

In 2019, Dr. Smith was one of 15 independent scientists who prepared the inaugural Global Sustainable Development Report (GSDR), commissioned by the United Nations Secretary General.

Dr. Smith also serves as coordinator of the University Consortium of Small Island States (UCSIS), Caribbean Coordinator for the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UNSDSN Caribbean), and member of the advisory board of the SUNY-UWI Center for Leadership and Sustainable Development, based in Manhattan, New York.