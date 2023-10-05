UWI Valedictorian Kiandre Weekes Receives Scholarship From Prime Minister Dr. Terence Drew

- Advertisement -

Kiandre Weekes, who embarked on a journey that took him from selling cupcakes to funding his university education, is the Valedictorian at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Barbados. Impressed by his level of commitment to academic advancement, Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #8, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew extended a scholarship offer to Weekes, his constituent and resident of Cayon.

“He has done extremely well to be named valedictorian. For our talented young people, we should create avenues to propel them. Certainly, this extremely high level of performance must be recognized by the Government,” said Prime Minister Drew.

He added, “The scholarship will empower him to reach his full potential and propel him even further. He would be a great asset to nation-building. Congratulations to both his family and the Cayon community for nurturing such an exceptional young talent. Cayon has consistently produced remarkable high achievers.”

Weekes expressed his deep gratitude for the scholarship offer made by Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew to attend the Norman Manley Law School. The scholarship will alleviate his financial worries and allow him to pursue his dream without delay.