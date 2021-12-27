Loop- Carnival festivities is in full swing in St Kitts and Nevis with the annual Jouvert. This year’s event is once again taking place in a bubble environment and unlike the 2020 Edition, only persons vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) were allowed to enter the Flow Ground.

The event had to be transferred to the Flow Ground due to the huge demand for tickets which were priced at EC$40.

Only 75 per cent of the ground’s capacity is being used to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

From as early as 4 am, revellers were serenaded by acts that included Dj Tero, Small Axe, Masters Band, Sweet Sister Sensia, Power Soca Monarch winner Mr Hype and Groovy Monarch Nicha B.

Carnival will not be Carnival without a bit of bacchanal as Kollision Band had to be cautioned by police for using a word that they determined was offensive.

The band protested against the police’s claim and continued their performance without incident.

Carnival in St Kitts and Nevis is celebrating 50 years under the theme: “Fun, Vibe, Energy!”