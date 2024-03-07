Venezuela Elections On 28 July, But Will They Be Free And Fair? Who Knows!

President Nicolás Maduro, who has been in power for 11 years, is widely expected to seek re-election, possibly in a one-man election with no opposition candidates, where he wil be a strong favorite.

Leading opposition candidates have been disqualified from participating in the election during campaign or in previous elections. In June 2023, the leading candidate María Corina Machado was barred from participating by the Venezuelan government for alleged financial misconduct.

This move has been regarded by the opposition as violation of political human rights and has been condemned by international bodies like the Organization of American States, the European Union, and Human Rights Watch, as well as countries such as Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Ecuador, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile, Canada, France and Mexico.