The authorities in Trinidad and Tobago said its coastguard had not intercepted any boats in recent days, dismissing rumors that the migrants had been turned back by officials from the Caribbean nation.

Over the last few years millions of Venezuelans have now fled economic and humanitarian chaos in what the UN’s refugee agency called a “staggering” exodus that has swelled by 1 million people since last November alone.

The number of Venezuelan migrants and refugees stood at about 695,000 at the end of 2015, the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on Friday.

But three and a half years later – with Venezuela immersed in a seemingly intractable social and political crisis – that number had “skyrocketed” to more than 4 million, the groups said, and currentl estimates put that number at 4.6 million.

About half of that total have sought shelter in two South American countries – Colombia and Peru. Many others have made for Chile, Ecuador, Brazil, and Argentina.

Many of the 4.6 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants across Latin America and the Caribbean face multiple risks due to COVID-19, crime and human trafficking, impoverishment and other threats.

The U.N. refugee agency says Venezuelans most at risk are those fleeing increasingly desperate conditions in their country. Field assessments indicate approximately 500 to 700 people leave Venezuela every day.