WASHINGTON/BOGOTA, March 10 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Colombian President Ivan Duque are expected to discuss Venezuela when they meet at the White House on Thursday, days after Duque expressed some public concerns about secret negotiations between the United States and Venezuela.

The meeting between Duque and Biden has been long-planned. But talks between senior U.S. officials and representatives of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, which led to the release Tuesday of two detained Americans, appeared to raise eyebrows in the Colombian government.

A U.S. delegation’s weekend visit to Venezuela and talks with Maduro focused on the fate of the detained Americans and the possibility of easing U.S. oil sanctions on OPEC member Venezuela to fill a supply gap if Biden banned Russian oil imports – something he did on Tuesday. read more

Venezuela is Russia’s closest ally in South America, and U.S. is gauging whether the country would distance itself from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Maduro’s management of Venezuela has caused a humanitarian crisis that has affected Colombia.

“This is a topic that the United States will have to reflect about,” Duque told Reuters on Monday on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston, when asked about the possibility of easing sanctions on Venezuela.

“The United States has had a position about this (that) we have shared, which is to call things by their name. And that government (Maduro’s) is a dictatorship,” he added.