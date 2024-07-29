Venezuela Went To The Polls Yesterday And Both Sides Have Claimed Victory.

- Advertisement -

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro won election to a new term, the country’s election authority said early Monday, after a vote in which the opposition also expressed confidence that it had won a massive 70% of the vote.

International leaders have expressed scepticism about the validity of the vote tally.

The National Electoral Council released its results six hours after polls closed, saying Maduro had 51% of the vote compared to 44% for opposition candidate Edmundo González.

The results did not include a breakdown of voting numbers from individual polling centers.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado rejected the election authority’s result, instead claiming that González had won 70% of the vote.

While Maduro celebrated his win, many governments throughout the Americas called for transparency in the vote count.

“We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Maduro, speaking to a rally of supporters early Monday, promised “peace and security.” He dismissed foreign criticism while presenting Venezuela’s election authority, which is controlled by Maduro loyalists, as more legitimate than systems in other countries such as the United States.

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric called the election results “difficult to believe.”

Boric said on X that the Venezuelan people and the international community demand full transparency of the votes and the counting process, and for independent international observers to verify the results.

Foreign ministers from Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panamá, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay made a similar call in a joint statement, saying a transparent count is the only way to ensure the results respect the will of the Venezuelan voters.

In Europe, Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno called for a show of data from all polling stations, and for people to maintain calm and civility.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said access to voting records from polling stations is “vital” and that the will of Venezuelan voters “must be respected.”

Maduro drew support from some allies following the announcement of his victory, including from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who said he spoke to Maduro and congratulated him for a “historic electoral triumph.”

Honduran President Xiomara Castro congratulated Maduro and the Venezuelan people for “for their unobjectionable triumph, which reaffirms their sovereignty.”

Bolivian President Luis Arce said his government welcomed “the fact that the will of the Venezuelan people at the polls has been respected.”

Maduro is serving his second term as president, and Sunday’s vote represented his toughest electoral challenge.

González is a retired diplomat who was thrust into the campaign in April after Venezuela’s Supreme Court blocked Machado from the ballot.

Venezuela, which has the largest oil reserves in the world has become impoverished over recent years, and many citizens have left the country for the US or other countries in the region.

Source: VOA.