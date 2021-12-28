Police in Aruba have two men in custody after they allegedly tried to bring drugs into the island on Christmas Day.

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard reported that it spotted the boat heading to Aruba and sent a team to intercept it.

When the boat was intercepted, no illegal drugs were found.

The Aruba Police Corps sent a helicopter to search an area near Arashi Beach and that’s when packages of drugs were seen floating in the water.

The Venezuelan and Dominican men, who were on the vessel, were handed over to Aruban police.