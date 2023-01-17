Venezuela’s Maduro Sees Brazil Rejoining CELAC as a New Dawn for the Community

- Advertisement -

The Venezuelan head of state, Nicolás Maduro, assured Monday night that the Latin American and Caribbean region had entered a new stage of changes and processes that will point towards the union of nations and strengthening political and economic integration organizations.

Maduro referred with particular emphasis to the new stage that the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will enter in the coming days, with the reincorporation of Brazil in such spaces and all that such nation implies for the regional integration processes.

“Soon comes the CELAC summit in Buenos Aires; it will be a good opportunity for the voice of our people to be heard.”

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be there, reincorporating Brazil to CELAC, Brazil will be reincorporated,” highlighted Maduro.

During an extended meeting with the political high command of his government, Maduro recalled that “in the last summit we had, former President Jair Bolsonaro resigned from CELAC and pushed Brazil aside”.

“There is a new time in Latin America and the Caribbean; new and good winds of integration and union are blowing, and Venezuela is at the forefront of the union of our peoples; it is our time. The time of Latin America and the Caribbean has come again!” exclaimed Maduro.