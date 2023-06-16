VERCHILDS SHOOTING INCIDENT UNDER INVESTIGATION

- Advertisement -

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a shooting

incident that resulted in the death of thirty-seven (37)-year-old Dwight Jacobs Greenaway of Buckley’s Estate, commonly known as “Mac-11.”

Between the hours of 10PM and 11PM on June 15th, 2023, Police responded to a report of gunshots heard at the Samuel Williams Playfield in Verchilds, St. Kitts. Upon arrival at the Playfield, Mr. Greenaway was found laying motionless on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary reports suggest that he was attacked by more than one armed assailant. The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and collected all items of evidential value. An investigation into the incident is ongoing and the public will be kept appropriately informed. The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this matter.