BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Acting quickly on information received from a concerned citizen, The St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard assisted in capturing several persons believed to be involved in a smuggling operation.

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy praised the person who made the report as a true stalwart who was playing an active role in helping to thwart any illegal activity taking place along our shores.

According to the report, on Friday, August 14, a boat was spotted near the shore in the Palmetto Point area. The Coast Guard contacted the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) at about 8 p.m. Several units responded and following an initial search of the vessel and surrounding water, three persons, a St. Kitts and Nevis national, a Dominican Republic national and a Venezuela national were taken into custody.

The vessel, called ‘Black Kings,’ is registered in St. Kitts and Nevis. It was seized by the Coast Guard. One additional national of the Federation, who was found on land in the vicinity of Palmetto Bay, was also taken into custody.

The RSCNPF is searching for another individual who is believed to have made it to the shore and fled the scene. Persons who have any information regarding this incident or the suspect are asked to contact the Old Road Police Station at 465-6250 or their nearest Police Station. The Immigration Department is currently processing the individuals.