Vietnam Donates 750 Tablet Computers to the Cuban Assembly

14ymedio, Madrid, 20 July 2022 — The Parliament of Vietnam has given 750 tablets, two servers, a storage device and two multifunction printers to the National Assembly of People’s Power to improve operational efficiency and in support of the “just revolutionary cause of the Cuban people.”

Tran Thanh Man, vice president of the Vietnamese National Assembly, presented the gift on Wednesday to Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén, the island’s ambassador to the Asian country, who thanked him for the donation and praised Vietnam, which “has always been side by side with Cuba.”

Hernández Guillén again accused the United States of damaging Cuba’s economic activity, specifically with regard to foreign trade and foreign investment. “No citizen or sector of the economy escapes the effects derived from this unilateral policy,” he insisted.

There was no shortage of mentions of Fidel Castro and his visit to the country 49 years ago. “Fidel, like Martí at the time, knew, with exquisite sensitivity, how to assess the high human and moral value of the [Vietnamese] people and engender a feeling that to this day keeps us united,” said the Cuban ambassador.

Thanh Man, for his part, responded that Castro’s phrase was “deeply engraved in the hearts of generations of Vietnamese,” referring to his words on that visit in September 1973: “For Vietnam we are willing to give even our own blood.”

The official followed the path of emotion and quoted Ho Chi Minh, in frank competition with Castro: “Vietnam and Cuba are separated by thousands of kilometers, but the hearts of the two countries are as close as brothers and sisters.”

The Cuban ambassador said that the Cuban authorities are waiting for the next official visit of the president of the National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hu, and that they want to continue the path of cooperation that they have maintained for almost half a century.

Vietnam and Cuba maintain close commercial, economic and political ties, although in recent years their economic models have gone in different directions. The Asian country abandoned the Marxist planned economy and became a socialist market economy, a formula more similar to China.

Since then, the Vietnamese economy began to flourish, and now it is this country that provides aid to the island. The joint agricultural program allows Cuba, for example, to invest less in rice imports, since it receives about 5,000 tons of Vietnamese grain every year.

Translated by Regina Anavy