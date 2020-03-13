University Hospital, Kingston Jamaica has confirmed six more cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This pushes to eight the number of people so far tested positive for the virus. The first two were people who arrived from the United Kingdom. In a statement issued early Friday morning, the Health Ministry said two of the new cases relate to people who had close contact with the first patient. The other four new cases involve people with a travel history. WATCH: Special Editors’ Forum on #Coronavirus in Jamaica See details below on the new cases: *One male, 58, who is the father of the first patient who was confirmed with COVID-19. He was discovered ill at home on March 11. *One female, 34, who is a close contact, also of the first patient who was confirmed with COVID-19 on the island. * Two males, aged 63 and 67, who came into the island on March 7 from Trinidad, having travelled from Malaysia by way of Dubai and London. They presented at hospital on March

11. *One male, 36, who travelled from Manchester, England. He was taken to hospital from his hotel via ambulance on March 11. *One male, 31, a Jamaican overseas ship worker who came in from the Canary Islands via Portugal and Miami. He arrived in the island on February 25 and presented to hospital with symptoms on March 10. In the meantime, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton will meet with the media on Friday afternoon to provide further details. He is currently examining the level of preparedness for COVID-19 in western Jamaica. FIRST COVID-19 CASE DIAGNOSED IN CAYMANS

CAYMAN ISLANDS (GIS) – The Public Health Department confirms that one of the persons tested recently for the novel coronavirus has tested positive.

“The patient is a visitor who was transferred from a cruise ship for a critical cardiac issue,” said Medical Health Officer, Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez.

Dr. Williams continued, “The patient was doing well but subsequently developed breathing difficulties, was isolated and a test taken has confirmed is suffering with the novel coronavirus.”

The remainder of the samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing on Monday, 9 March came back negative today (Thursday, 12 March 2020).

“The patient has been isolated and is receiving medical support having tested positive for the COVID-19,” Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Clinical Director of Health City Cayman Islands confirmed.

SINT MAARTEN EXTENDS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS TO 21 DAYS

The travel restrictions which were issued by the Government of Sint Maarten have now been increased from 14 to 21-days, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs disclosed on Wednesday.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be meeting on Thursday and a meeting will be held with Members of Parliament (MPs) to provide them with an update on national preparations for COVID-19.

Jacobs said the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared that the coronavirus COVID-19 is now an international pandemic. Such a declaration calls on all countries to speed up their response and containment measures and to be prepared to take any additional measures that are required to protect public health.

The Government continues to work closely with the Government of French Saint-Martin and Kingdom counterparts in order to prepare and plan to mitigate the spread.

Prime Minister Jacobs added that the business community as well as Government will have to look at ways of allowing workers to work remotely from home, especially for persons who have traveled to COVID-19 hotspots including those who are not mentioned in the country’s travel restriction lists.

Persons should self- isolate for 14-days at home; contact their family physician (GP) and provide a list of their flu-like symptoms to their GP if they develop any. The family physician will determine if the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) should be contacted. For more information you can call the 914-hot line during business hours.

Children with flu-like symptoms should remain home; self-isolation is the best way to contain communicable diseases. Special attention should be paid to senior citizens, especially those with pre-existing health (respiratory) conditions.

Passengers and airline crew who have been in China (People’s Republic), Hong Kong (SAR China), Iran, Italy, Japan, Korea (Rep.), Macao (SAR China) or Singapore in the past 21 days, are not allowed to transit or enter Sint Maarten.

This does not apply to nationals of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (being from Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Netherlands, St. Eustatius, Saba and Sint Maarten); and this does not apply to residents of Sint Maarten.

All passengers must fill in the embarkation card in order to know where the passengers are coming from before the aircraft/ship arrives in Sint Maarten.

There are zero cases of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 on Dutch Sint Maarten at this time. Our screening processes at our ports of entry have been stepped up in cooperation with the airlines who are also following their own screening protocols based on World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

There is no reason to panic; stay calm and take preventative hygiene measures at home, on the job, in school that have been promoted by the Ministry of Public Health for the past several weeks via the Government’s Department of Communication.

Persons should refrain from hugging and touching each other when visiting family or friends. We have to get back to the ‘No touch rule’ in order to protect ourselves at this point in time with the global COVID-19 outbreak.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO CONFIRMS FIRST VIRUS CASES

Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh has confirmed the first case of coronavirus COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.

The announcement was made at a news conference at the Ministry of Health that began at 4.15 pm today.

“At 2.45 pm today we got confirmation of our first case of coronavirus from CARPHA,” Minister Deyalsingh said.

He identified the person as a 52-year old male who flew into the country from Switzerland on Monday. He said the person has been in self-isolation.

The minister said the person contacted their healthcare professional on Wednesday and CARPHA today contacted him and said, “we have our first case of COVID-19.”

The minister said the family is in isolation and that contact tracing began on Wednesday. “It is a mild case,” he said.

The announcement came one day after a 52-year-old woman died in Guyana from the virus. St Vincent and the Grenadines also announced it’s first case yesterday and Jamaica also announced its second case.

As of this morning just over 50 people were tested for coronavirus in T&T.

Earlier today, Caribbean Airlines advised that a passenger who traveled on March 07, 2020 on BW 521 from John F. Kennedy, International Airport, New York to Piarco International Airport, Trinidad in transit (on the same day) to BW 526 from Piarco International to Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana subsequently tested positive for COVID19 at a public health facility in Guyana.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA SUSPECT 2 VIRUS CASES

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment is currently investigating two suspected cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) on Thursday morning. The news comes three days after the first suspected case involving a female visitor who came to Antigua from New Jersey, turned out to be negative.

According to officials, this is a precautionary measure, and once the results of the tests are received, that information will be shared with the public.

Meanwhile, the isolation and quarantine units at the Margetson Ward are nearing completion and preparations are at an advanced stage for COVID-19 tests to be done locally, with the assistance of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). This, the ministry said, “would allow for the swift diagnosis of potential cases”.

ITALIAN TOURISTS BRING CORONAVIRUS TO CUBA

HAVANA, Cuba – Cuba is the latest Caribbean county to have confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) following confirmation from health officials that tourists have been diagnosed. The three Italian tourists are now at the Pedro Kouri Medicine Institute in isolation. According to Cuban public health officials, four Italian tourists traveling together arrived to Havana on Monday. They traveled to the Sancti Spiritus province to stay at a hostel in the city of Trinidad, officials said. On Tuesday, the four Italians were tested for COVID-19. Only three tested positive, officials said. The epidemiological investigation into the cases continues. A press release from the Ministry of Public Health said: The evolution of the three confirmed patients is favorable and none to date presents a danger to their lives. Our country has been preparing to confront the pandemic caused by the appearance of the new coronavirus, which affects more than one hundred countries today and has caused a considerable number of sick and deceased. As a result of the implementation of the National Plan for the Prevention and Control of this disease, and the intensive surveillance of Respiratory Syndromes, suspicious cases have been identified and hospitalized. On March 10, 2020, four Italian tourists with respiratory symptoms were identified who were staying in a hostel in the city of Trinidad in Sancti Spíritus province and who had arrived at the José Martí International Airport in Havana on Monday, March 9, traveling that same day to Trinidad. They were immediately admitted to the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK), in Havana. On March 11, 2020, the IPK National Reference Laboratory reported that three of the four tourists isolated since the previous day were positive for the New Coronavirus SARS CoV-2. Epidemiological surveillance and control actions are being carried out on people identified as contacts, who remain asymptomatic. The evolution of the three confirme.d patients is favorable and none to date have been in life-threatening situations Next article City of Lauderhill Addresses COVID-19 Pandemic with Event Closures and Postponements

