Mexico’s death toll has risen by 237 over the past day, taking the overall toll to 10,167.

There were also 2,771 new confirmed infections, taking the country’s total case load to 93,435. Health officials caution that the actual number might be significantly higher.

The World Health Organization meanwhile warned Latin American countries that the pandemic in the region had not yet reached its peak and to avoid easing lockdowns.

The warning comes as several countries are beginning to ease restrictions. In Mexico, workers are returning to car production, construction and mining.

Amid the pandemic and growing death toll, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador kicked off Mexico’s return to a “new normal” Monday with his first road trip in two months as the nation began to gradually ease some virus-inspired restrictions.

López Obrador said he’s taking all necessary precautions — he drove the 1,000 miles from Mexico City over the weekend rather than flying — on a trip to promote construction of one of his signature infrastructure projects the Mayan Train.

While the federal government’s nationwide social distancing rule formally ended Monday, it is urging people in so-called “red” zones to maintain most of those measures — and so many people are falling ill and dying each day that those zones cover nearly the whole country.