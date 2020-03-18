The UK’s ports and airports could be closed and police given powers to detain people suspected of having coronavirus under emergency legislation.

In new laws to be introduced to the House of Commons this week, the government is seeking widespread powers to tackle the public health crisis caused by COVID-19 – the prevalent strain of coronavirus.

The legislation – which follows significant economic measures introduced by Chancellor RIshi Sunak – will be time-limited for two years and will cover areas such as the NHS, social care, schools, police, Border Force, local councils, funerals and courts.

Coronavirus UK tracker: How many cases are in your area

As well as enhancing powers for government, the legislation – named the Coronavirus Bill – will also scrap existing regulations in some areas should public services suffer mass staff shortages.

Not all the measures will come into force immediately, while they can be “switched off” if they are no longer necessary.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the new powers “will only be used when it is absolutely necessary and must be timed to maximise their effectiveness”.

“Crucially they give the government the powers it needs to protect lives,” he added.