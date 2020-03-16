Market turmoil has been persistent, and this week looks no better. Now the voices calling for a temporary shut-down of the US stock market are getting louder.

But closing shop is no way to restore confidence, said John Higgins, chief market economist at Capital Economics.

Exchanges stayed open during the 2008 financial crisis, the bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2000 and the Great Depression, Higgins said. The market has been closed for a prolonged period only for practical reasons, such as the four days after 9/11. It has never shut down because of volatility.

In addition, “stock markets have now fallen a long way and so seem to be discounting a very bad economic outcome already,” Higgins said. That is why markets might start stabilizing soon, he added .

New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham tweeted earlier that it was important for markets to remain open and function in an orderly manner.