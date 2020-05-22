Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has restated that commercial flights to the Caribbean locations remain on hold, open only for essential purposes such as repatriation, departures, and medical emergencies. the government said.

While some lockdown measures have been relaxed, the government said it errs on the side of caution, rolling out a 120-million economic stimulus plan. Prime Minister Timothy Harris says that St Kitts and Nevis is preparing to reshape its tourism offering once some global normality returns.

St Kitts and Nevis prepares to welcome tourists to new, safe activities and natural beauty spots, as foreign investors seek second citizenship by contributing to a government fund.

The prime minister said opening the twin islands to tourism is a moving target and that people´s safety must come first. The months leading up to the reopening of global borders gives time to deal with the health imperatives of a new brand of tourism.

To assist in materialising more sustainable socio-economic initiatives on the islands, the government welcomes reputable foreign investors to become ´economic citizens´ in exchange for a financial contribution.

Though small, St Kitts and Nevis has extensive diplomatic relations and visa waiver agreements with two-thirds of the world´s countries.