Vladimir Putin Gives Rare Interview, Blames US And UK For Ukraine War.

Vladimir Putin, in an interview with American TV personality Tucker Carlson, said that the Ukraine war could easily be ended if the US wanted it.

“If you really want to stop fighting, you need to stop supplying weapons. It will be over within a few weeks. That’s it,” Putin claimed, adding that it was up to the U.S. to tell Ukraine to come to the negotiating table.

Tucker Carlson laughed, listened – and then listened some more.

Putin said that the U.S. political system is an undrained swamp, and American democracy an illusion.

“It sounds like you’re describing a system that’s not run by the people who are elected, in your telling,” a helpful Carlson summarized for the president.

“That’s right, that’s right,” a pleased Putin responded. “It is not about the personality of the leader. It is about the elite’s mindset.”

Putin said that he did not remember when he last spoke to Joe Biden.