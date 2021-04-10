Extremely heavy ashfall has rained down on parts of the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent a day after a powerful explosion at La Soufriere volcano forced the evacuations of thousands of residents.

Nations ranging from Antigua to Guyana offered help by either shipping emergency supplies to their neighbour or agreeing to temporarily open their borders to the roughly 16,000 evacuees.

The volcano, which last erupted in 1979, kept rumbling as experts warned that explosive eruptions could continue for days or possibly weeks. A previous eruption in 1902 killed some 1,600 people. “The first bang is not necessarily the biggest bang this volcano will give,” Richard Robertson, a geologist with the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Centre, said during a press conference. The volcano last erupted in 1979 (Orvil Samuel/AP)