KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — SV&G Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has made an impassioned plea for assistance for the homeless as the authorities continue to put measures in place to deal with the impact of an erupting La Soufriere volcano.

Gonsalves, speaking at the daily news conference aired on the State-owned NBC Radio, said there were many homeless people living on the streets of the capital and urged Vincentians to assist in their care.

“You know we have had a few of them around Kingstown and the ash would be making life difficult for them and it is an important category which has been identified and we have to take care of all human beings,” he said.

“But I would say to persons, if you know such individuals take them to a shelter, please, help in that way, be a good Samaritan because a lot of people are stretched doing a lot a lot of things. So I want to urge initiatives in that way also,” Gonsalves said, noting that the State cannot do everything regarding the disaster alone.

He said all hands must be on deck as the country deals with the catastrophe