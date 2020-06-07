t was almost predictable that his popularity and impressive record would deliver a resounding victory, and so it was.

As a result, Dr.Timothy Harris, the leader of Team Unity, is expected to be sworn in shortly as Prime Minister of St.Kitts and Nevisfor the second time.

Harris’ Team Unity has solidly won eight of the eleven parliamentary seats up for grabs during St.Kitts-Nevis Federal Elections held June 5.

Harris first became prime minister in February 2015, when the coalition of The People’s Action Movement, The People’s Labour Party and the Nevis-based Concerned Citizen Movement, captured seven of the 11 parliamentary seats.

According to the political observers,Team Unity’s strong performance in this election is due to Harris’ astute leadership. They say, “coalition governments usually lose ground in a second election, but in this case Team Unity has gained ground.”.

They continued: “Harris’ strong fiscal policies, the sharp decrease in violent crime, and his compassion for the people of St.Kitts and Nevis, have skyrocketed his favorable ratings among fellow Kitticians and Nevisians “

The experts were making references to how St. Kitts and Nevis paid off the IMF debt, recorded annual surpluses, and bought back land that was alienated in the land for debt swap.

St.Kitts and Nevis now ranks among the safest Caribbean countries following the government’s ability to offer gang leaders a better livelihood, which has resulted in a dramatic decrease in violent crimes.

For the first time in the nation’s history, households making less than $3000 per month got a $500 per month assistance from the government.

Government workers received a double salary each Christmas during Team Unity’s term in office.

Government was swift to offer more than $120 million of help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to persons attending Team Unity’s motorcade both in Nevis and St.Kitts on Saturday, we asked them to tell us why they thought that Team Unity did so well in this election, and the overwhelming reply was because people had shown support for Prime Minister Harris.

Two close friends from St.Thomas’ parish in Nevis told us that their family are strong Nevis Reformation Party activists, but this time around was different. They said, “We agreed as family to support Dr.Harris and so we voted for Dr.Harris”

A young man from Charlestown told us that his family never voted for CCM before, but wished to see Harris continue as Prime Minister, so they voted for Mark Brantley .

We asked a small group of middle-aged men in St.Paul in St.Kitts, why they thought that Kevin Williams did so well in St.Paul. They replied that he was one of theirs, but most importantly, “he ran with Timothy”.