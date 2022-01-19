Americans can now order free rapid tests online

© Getty Images

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home.

COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday, the White House said.

Any American can order rapid tests for free through the website, and they will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. All that is required is a name and mailing address; no credit card information is needed.

But, there are some major limits: Each residential address is limited to four tests. And the tests will usually take seven to 12 days to ship, the White House said.

President Biden has been facing pressure to expand access to testing given the shortages of rapid tests at retailers, as well as long lines at testing sites.

Many experts say the White House should have acted months ago to set up the kind of free rapid test program that is now launching.

With a limit of four tests per address, the website alone will not provide for the kind of frequent testing that many experts have called for.

Other option: As of Saturday, health insurers are also now required to cover up to eight rapid tests per month, though that process can be cumbersome in that it often requires people to pay up front and then submit their receipts for reimbursement from their insurer.

=============================================

Pfizer says antiviral effective against omicron

© Associated Press/Mark Lennihan

Lab studies show Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment pill Paxlovid to be effective against the omicron variant, the company announced Tuesday.

Pfizer said three separate lab studies showed nirmatrelvir, the drug’s main protease inhibitor, maintains its effectiveness against omicron. A protease inhibitor is a class of drugs that stop a virus from replicating.

Pfizer announced the findings in a press release and said it was submitting them to pre-print medical journals.

The emergence of the omicron variant has led to questions about the effectiveness of Paxlovid, as well as other COVID-19 treatments, because the variant has many more mutations compared to earlier strains.

Paxlovid is seen as a major step forward in the fight against the virus, with trials showing that it reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent in high-risk patients. Some experts have suggested that because the drug is a protease inhibitor, it won’t be as limited by mutations as other types of treatments.

The Food and Drug Administration last month authorized Paxlovid for use in high-risk patients. The fact that Paxlovid is a pill rather than an injection, as in previous treatments, is expected to make it more accessible and easier to take.

==============================================

AT LEAST 20 PERCENT OF AMERICANS HAVE BEEN INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS

At least 20 percent of Americans have now been infected with COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 66,400,000 Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began in early 2020. The country has seen more than 850,000 deaths.

The total number of Americans who had COVID-19 could be much higher due to asymptomatic cases.

About 63 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated, though that figure significantly varies by locality — from about 48 percent in Alabama and Wyoming to nearly 87 percent in Washington, D.C.

The omicron variant currently spreading across the country has proven far more transmissible than previous strains, even among vaccinated populations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant accounts for 98 percent of all new infections.

=============================================

