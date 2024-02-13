- Advertisement -

Over the past few years, Health Region 3 which includes La Ressource, Richfond and Dennery, recorded the highest cases of Diabetes and Hypertension in Saint Lucia. Since the implementation of the Performance-Based Financing (PBF) Pilot Program at the Richfond Wellness Centre, an increase has been noted in the number of Diabetic/Hypertensive clients attending the clinic. Our clients in the region have been receiving many services at NO COST under the PBF pilot program; including screening and risk assessment and laboratory tests such as cholesterol testing; HBA1c testing. These services are available at NO COST to clients. This major milestone is attributed through the PBF initiative, within our region.

As a team, we want to keep motivating our clients to access the services available under the PBF Pilot Program and get screened and treated for Diabetes and Hypertension. Therefore, a fun walk in the community is one way of celebrating the efforts of our Diabetic and Hypertensive clients within the region. The Rich Fond Wellness Centre will be hosting a Grand Fun Walk event under the theme “Walk for Health and Love” on Saturday February 17, 2024 from 7am to 4pm. This activity is geared at screening people 18 years and older for Diabetes and Hypertension. The activity culminates with Valentine’s Day activities. We have partnered with various groups within the region to help heighten the awareness of this activity. Residents of the entire health region, that is La Ressource, Richfond and Dennery are invited to take part in this activity.