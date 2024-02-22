War Of The Words As Biden Calls Putin ‘Crazy SOB’.

- Advertisement -

We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate,” Biden said in a short speech at a fundraising event in San Francisco, CA. that was attended by a small group of reporters.

In a hot microphone slip in January 2022, Biden similarly called a Fox News journalist a “son of a bitch” a term that is not a standard part of the diplomatic lexicon.

Biden’s burst of strong language follows other occasions in which he has called the Russian president, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, a “butcher” and a “war criminal.”

Biden has said the United States will announce a package of tough new sanctions Friday against Russia over the death in prison of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that the death of Nalvany was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did,” Biden said at the White House after Russian prison officials announced that Navalny had died.

The Kremlin has denied involvement in Navalny’s death and said western claims that Putin was responsible are unacceptable.

Moscow responded, saying Biden’s insult only served to debase the United States.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the use of such vocabulary was a poor attempt to appear like a “Hollywood cowboy.”

“The use of such language against the head of another state by the president of the United States is unlikely to infringe on our president, President Putin,” Peskov said.

At the fundraising event, Biden also attacked his presumed November election rival Donald Trump for comparing his legal woes to the fate of Navalny.

“If I stood here 10 to 15 years ago and said all this, you’d all think I should be committed,” Biden said.

Sources: France 24, DW.