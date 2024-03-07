WASCO Warns Against Vandalism To Its Assets

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, March 2, The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) received reports of damaged meters in the Babonneau area. Following further investigation, it was discovered that approximately 27 meters from La Croix to Garrand were vandalized.

WASCO technicians were immediately dispatched to attend to the severed connections and to restore service to affected consumers. WASCO strongly condemns any act of vandalism or defacement of the company’s assets.

We take this opportunity to remind the public that tampering with any apparatus installed for the purpose of supplying water is a punishable offense, to a fine of not less than $3,000 or to imprisonment for a period of not less than six months or both and to a further fine of not less than $50 for each day during which the offence continues.

We encourage consumers to promptly report any acts of vandalism to the nearest police station or by contacting WASCO’s offices at 457-3958, 457-3960 or 451-9812. Additionally, reports can be made via WhatsApp Messenger at 482-0052.