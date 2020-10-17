BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Minister with responsibility for Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards, says that his ministry will become more efficient in the distribution of water as usage has increased over the years.

The Deputy Prime Minister said during his October 16 speech at the closing ceremony of the Climate Change Adaptation Project, that, “Our communities are expanding and it means that more homes and business places are now reliant upon water.”

“There are many communities whereby we are looking to see how we can improve the distribution of water in those particular communities,” said Hon. Richards. ““In Cayon, we hear the cries almost every single day, so we are happy that the schools in Cayon have been included as part of the project.

The Project, “Ensuring Water Security in Vulnerable Schools in St. Kitts and Nevis Through Onsite Water Storage Capacity” jointly sponsored by USAID and the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, and implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Ministries of Works and Ministries of Education across the twin-island Federation.

“It is symbolic that we are here where we have a number of our water feeds and water wells,” said Hon. Richards. “This area is actually a protected area because it is the main aquifer especially for the Basseterre area and even though we have a number of aquifers here, we are still here engaged in this particular project which says to all of us that indeed water that we took for granted once ago is no longer that commodity, but it is becoming a scarce commodity.”