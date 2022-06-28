Nevis: Water Services To Be Interrupted in St. John’s Area

- Advertisement -

The Nevis Water Department wishes to advise the general public of a water interruption on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the St. John’s area.

Please note that the areas to be affected by the interruption are: Pond Hill, Cox, Meade’s Pasture, Maynard Ground, Maynard Hill, Clay Ghaut, Cole Hill, Lamper Hill, Montpelier, Brown Pasture, Burden Pasture, Braziers, Braziers, Upper Hamilton Housing Developments, Upper Church Ground and areas in close proximity

The Nevis Water Department apologises for any inconvenience the interruption in the water service may cause.