Daily Mail– Dozens of pro-democracy protesters remained holed up inside a besieged Hong Kong university campus for a fourth straight day on Wednesday as supporters took up online calls to disrupt the city’s train network in a bid to distract police.

The violent standoff between demonstrators and police at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) rippled overseas, with the United Nations calling for a peaceful resolution to the siege, while the US senate passed new legislation supporting protesters’ demands.

After nearly six months of increasingly savage anti-China protests the epicentre has shifted to the PolyU campus, a stone’s throw from the city’s harbour, where hardcore protesters have repelled riot police with Molotov cocktails (a bottle filled with flaming liquid), bricks and arrows.

A protester practises shooting with bow and arrow at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019

A 15-year-old holdout armed with bow and arrow who identified himself as William said: ‘Never give up, I don’t ever give up. Yes, I will fight until the end.

‘But… it’s very dangerous, because when you use the bow, the police must shoot you, with some unknown bullets. Maybe real bullets.’

Protesters at PolyU said around 50 of their number remained after hundreds had fled deteriorating conditions and following official warnings that police may fire live rounds to clear the area.

A gymnasium used by protesters as a dormitory is seen inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in the Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on November 20, 2019

Anti-government protesters rest in the gymnasium at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam called Tuesday for the protesters to surrender, adding that those over 18 would face rioting charges, but minors would not be arrested.

The standoff has been the most intense and prolonged in nearly six months of unrest that began over a now-shelved bill to allow extraditions to China, which revived fears that Beijing was cutting into the city’s freedoms.

Millions of angry citizens hit the streets in a movement that quickly snowballed into wider calls for free elections and an inquiry into alleged police brutality, demands that Hong Kong’s Beijing-appointed leaders have rebuffed.