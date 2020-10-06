BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Deon Webbe, Mario Wigley, Chanita Richards, Hyacinth Phipps and Tisharie Fyfield were granted bail on October 5 in the sum of $60,000 with two sureties.

Their bail conditions are as follows:

(1) They are to surrender all travel documents;

(2) They are to report to the Police Station twice per week, on Mondays and Fridays;

(3) They are to have no contact with the employees of the Police Cooperative Credit Union in relation to these matters (however they are allowed to conduct business); and

(4) They are to return to court on December 7.

Mario Wigley of Cayon was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Money Laundering by Transactions, one count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, three counts of Uttering of Forged Documents, three counts of Forgery, and four counts of Demanding Money on Forged Documents.

Hyacinth Phipps of Garden’s Housing was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Money Laundering by Transactions, one count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, and one count of Demanding Money on Forged Documents.

Chanita Richards of Parray’s Extension was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Money Laundering by Transactions, one count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, and one count of Demanding Money on Forged Documents.

Tisharie Fyfield of Gillard’s Meadows was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Money Laundering by Possession, one count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, and one count of Obtaining Money on Forged Documents.

Deon Webb of New Road was charged for one count of Misconduct in Public Office, one count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, three counts of Uttering of Forged Documents, and four counts of Causing Money to be Paid on Forged Documents.