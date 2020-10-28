LONDON -– The role of building effective partnerships with Commonwealth organisations in achieving its strategic goals for 2022-2025, was emphasised at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) webinar.

The CPA webinar on ‘The Commonwealth in 2025: Building effective partnerships,’ was attended by more than 40 Commonwealth organisations and partners representing a wide range of disciplines.

The Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee, Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka MP, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Cameroon, opened the webinar and spoke of the challenging times that all organisations are facing with the external flux and uncertainty of COVID-19.

“The CPA will prioritise its strategic objectives and will continue to work closely with partner organisations in the Commonwealth,” said Hon. Litaka.

The webinar event provided an opportunity for the recently appointed CPA Secretary-General, Stephen Twigg, to meet virtually with representatives of many Commonwealth organisations and external partners.

They discussed the upcoming work of the CPA and in particular, the new CPA Strategic Plan 2022-2025.

Mr. Twigg spoke of his commitment to engage and consult with as many Commonwealth partners as possible during the planning for the new CPA Strategic Plan.

“The CPA recognises the importance of consultation with organisations at local and regional level as well as national and international [events],” said Twigg. He spoke of the challenging global context due to COVID-19 and of the opportunities that new technology can bring.

“Technology has the potential to engage with a much wider audience and can increase the engagement of citizens with their Parliaments and Parliamentarians,” he said.

He spoke of the critical importance for global progress, mentioning the values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter, the Commonwealth Latimer House Principles, and the CPA’s Benchmarks for Democratic Legislatures. They provide a framework for good governance in the Commonwealth.

“Democracy, the rule of law and human rights are all fundamental principles that we must work towards achieving and the UN Sustainable Development Goals provide us with an ambitious set of targets for the wider Commonwealth family to realise,” concluded Twigg.”

The webinar featured a question and answer session facilitated by the Secretary-General of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Dr Joanna Newman MBE, which fielded questions from different Commonwealth organisations including the Commonwealth Local Government Forum, the Commonwealth Equality Network and the Commonwealth Businesswomen’s Network.

A recording of the CPA webinar on ‘The Commonwealth in 2025: Building effective partnerships’ will be available on the CPA’s YouTube channel at: www.cpahq.org/cpahq/youtube.

Feedback on the new strategic plan 2022-2025 and future direction for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association can be registered at: www.cpahq.org/cpahq/consultation.