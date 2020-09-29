BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Team Unity Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to protecting the reputation and gains of the Federation’s platinum-brand Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme. The programme is the world’s oldest and most trusted economic citizenship programme.

A webinar called, “St. Kitts and Nevis: Taking action to meet investor needs in 2020,” was participants in by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and Chief Executive Officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, Mr. Les Khan.

The webinar was moderated by Ms. Emma Brain of Gulf News, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The September 29 event offered prospective investors around the world insight into the history, benefits and operations of St. Kitts and Nevis’ programme, including its strict and robust due diligence procedures.

Prime Minister Harris stated that after 37 years, St. Kitts and Nevis has much to be proud of with respect to its CBI programme.

“After 37 years, we are proud to be considered internationally to have the oldest and the best Citizenship by Investment programme,” said Dr. Harris. “We have the longest experience in the management of CBI programmes; we have adjusted our legislative framework to ensure that it is stronger than ever before; and we have engaged investors far and wide to the attractiveness of St. Kitts and Nevis. We boast among the Caribbean islands of having the largest number of branded hotel properties such as Four Seasons, Park Hyatt, and the Marriott that have been financed through this project.”

Dr. Harris noted that with so much history and benefits gained over the years, his Team Unity Government will firmly protect the reputation of the country’s CBI programme.

“We have a reputation to defend and protect,” said Dr. Harris. “The government is committed to being a responsible member of the international community. All states can count on us to ensure that those who come to our programme are the most discerning of investors. They can appreciate the extraordinary beauty of my beloved St. Kitts and Nevis and our great capacity to continue to grow and develop.”

The CBI programme’s successful management has helped St. Kitts and Nevis rebound and recover from natural disasters, improve the socio-economic standings of citizens and residents and strengthen a number of the Federation’s sectors, including tourism.

The Team Unity Government recently introduced a limited time offering that allows vetted families of up to four to obtain citizenship for US$150,000 instead of US$195,000 by investing in the programme’s Sustainable Growth Fund.