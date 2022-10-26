Well-known Haitian Journalist in Stable Condition After Assassination Attempt

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 25 (Reuters) – A well-known Haitian journalist is in stable condition after his car was riddled with bullets in an assassination attempt on Tuesday, a director at the radio station where he works said.

Roberson Alphonse, who hosts a popular morning show on radio station Magik9, was on his way to work when assailants fired more than a dozen shots at his car, according to newspaper Le Nouvelliste, where Alphonse also works.

“I just spoke with Roberson Alphonse after his tenth operation of the day,” Magik9 Director Frantz Duval wrote on Twitter. “He is stable.”

It was not immediately clear who was responsible.

Haiti’s National Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gangs are currently blockading a key Haitian fuel terminal, leaving the country without gasoline and diesel, and leading to dire shortages of food and clean drinking water, just as the country is facing an outbreak of cholera.