Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 03, 2022, (RSCNPF): On February 01, 2022, 57-year-old Wensley George of the Commonwealth of Dominica, was convicted and sentenced to two (2) years imprisonment for the offence of Illegal Entry at a Port that is not a Formal Port of Entry. He was also convicted and sentenced to two (2) years imprisonment for the offence of Allowing Persons to Disembark Without the Consent of an Immigration Officer. His sentences are to run consecutively. He was convicted and cautioned for the offence of Disembarking Without the Consent of an Immigration Officer.