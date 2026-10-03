West Indies 352-5 (48.2 overs) defeat India (351-7) by five wickets – 3rd ODI

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NEW CHANDIGARH, India, Oct 3, CMC – West Indies defeated India by five wickets in the third and final One Day International at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Scores

INDIA 351-7 in 50 overs (KL Rahul 129 not out, Rohit Sharma 92, Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Naman Dhir 30, Anshul Kamboj 17; Jayden Seales 3-62, Keemo Paul 2-71).

WEST INDIES 352-5 in 48.2 overs (Shai Hope 162 not out, Amir Jangoo 67, Keemo Paul 44, Sherfane Rutherford 24, Gudakesh Motie 19 not out, John Campbell 10).