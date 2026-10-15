West Indies Champions crush India to reach semifinals

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SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, Oct 15, CMC – West Indies Champions secured a crucial six-wicket victory over India Champions to book their spot in the semifinals of the World Championship of Legends.

Playing at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, West Indies produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict India to 110 for eight in 20 overs.

Rayad Emrit was the best bowler with 2-24, while there was one wicket apiece for Fidel Edwards, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Carlos Brathwaite and Nikita Miller.

Rishi Dhawan topscored for India batting at number seven with 34 off 32 balls, while number nine Harbhajan Singh scored an unbeaten 28 off 24 balls.

Chadwick Walton then blasted 60 off 43 balls to lead West Indies to 111 for four in 14.5 overs.

Walton smashed seven fours and three sixes in his knock, and shared a 65-run partnership with Lendl Simmons, who made 22, for the second wicket.

With the win, West Indies finished third in the five-team tournament to set up a semifinal clash with Australia Champions on Friday.

The second semifinal will see South Africa Champions face off against England Champions.