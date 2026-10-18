West Indies crowned champions after demolishing England in final

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SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, Oct 18, CMC – Lendl Simmons and Chadwick Walton scored unbeaten centuries as West Indies Champions captured the World Championship of Legends title with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over England in the final here on Sunday.

Dwayne Bravo’s three-wicket haul helped West Indies restrict England to 159 for seven at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after they were sent in to bat.

Moeen Ali’s 60 off 39 balls with four sixes and four fours proved to be the catalyst for England, while Owais Shah scored an unbeaten 38 off 28 balls.

The pair added 54 runs for the sixth wicket after Bravo’s heroics with the ball had reduced them to 61 for five in the 10th over.

After Ali was dismissed by Raymon Reifer in the 15th over, Shah shared an unbroken stand of 28 with Toby Roland-Jones which helped them post a competitive total.

Player-of-the-Match Bravo claimed 3-21 from his four overs, while Fidel Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Reifer and Carlos Brathwaite took a wicket apiece.

Openers Chris Gayle and Simmons then gave the Windies a speedy start during a partnership of 42 runs inside six overs.

Ajmal Shahzad broke the stand by bowling the former for 21 off 14 balls, with his dismissal bringing the in-form Walton to the crease.

The pair then took over the contest during an unbroken partnership of 124 runs, which carried the West Indies to victory with 18 balls remaining.

Simmons scorched 77 off 53 balls with eight fours and three sixes, while Walton slammed 58 off 35 balls, inclusive of four sixes and three fours, as England’s bowlers tallied without further success.

Walton was named Batter of the Tournament while Shivnarine Chanderpaul took home the Legend of the Tournament award.

Following the victory, a delighted Gayle said the win would be celebrated by fans in the Caribbean.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the guys. England played brilliantly, and I want to congratulate them.

“Bravo and Chadwick Walton had fantastic tournaments. In a final, you never know what can happen, so I gave extra energy but made sure not to pull a muscle! Chanderpaul stepped up with a terrific knock in the semifinal. This victory means so much to the Caribbean people, especially after the West Indies T20I team drew 2-2 with India,” Gayle said.