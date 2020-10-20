West Indies (CWI) last week announced the two squads for the proposed tour of New Zealand which will feature three T20 Internationals and two Test matches from November 27 to December 15.
Details of the tour were ratified by CWI’s Board of Directors during a teleconference on Thursday.
The Board agreed to the tour in principle, subject to final details on medical and logistical protocols of CWI, New Zealand Cricket and Government of New Zealand.
In the Test squad there is a return for left-handed batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer, as well as all-rounder Keemo Paul.
Bravo’s highest Test score of 218 came at the University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand, in 2013. A group of reserves will also travel to help prepare the Test Squad during the quarantine period and training camp as well as cover for injuries.
Andre Fletcher, the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman has been named in the T20I squad for the first time since 2018. There is a maiden call-up in this format for Kyle Mayers, the all-rounder, who performed well in last month’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
All-rounder Andre Russell and top order batsmen Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis have opted not to participate in the tour. CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so and states that this will not impact consideration for future selection.
The CWI Selection Panel indicated this upcoming series will form part of the overall planning towards defending the ICC World T20 title. The panel outlined that they will continue to monitor closely the progress of spin bowler Sunil Narine and all other players in the lead-up to the global event.
Roger Harper, CWI’s Lead Selector said:
“The return of Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul will bolster the team, I expect that Darren will solidify the top-order, hopefully making it more productive, while Shimron gives the squad more options in the middle-order and it is another opportunity for him to show how good a player he is.”
“Keemo provides another wicket taking seam option. The Test team has an opportunity to put into practice the learnings from the tour of England earlier this year. The team has good all-round depth and I expect them be very competitive. New Zealand is a very good team especially in New Zealand, so we need to be on the top of our game.”
Harper also spoke on the omission of Shai Hope from the Test squad and teenage fast bowler Jayden Seales among the reserves.
“Shai is a player who I think has a tremendous future in Test cricket but at the moment he needs to reorganize his Test match game and get his batting in the longest version, back to its best.
“Jayden is a very talented young fast bowler, who is being given some exposure to the West Indies team environment on tour in an effort to fast track his development. He will have a tremendous opportunity to learn and grow as a player as he trains and practices with the West Indies Test players under the guidance of Phil Simmons, the Head Coach, and his coaching staff
TEST SQUAD
- Jason Holder (captain)
- Jermaine Blackwood
- Kraigg Brathwaite
- Darren Bravo
- Shamarh Brooks
- John Campbell
- Roston Chase
- Rahkeem Cornwall
- Shane Dowrich
- Shannon Gabriel
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Chemar Holder
- Alzarri Joseph
- Keemo Paul
- Kemar Roach
TEST RESERVES
- Nkrumah Bonner
- Joshua DaSilva
- Preston McSween
- Shayne Moseley
- Raymon Reifer
- Jayden Seales
T20 INTERNATIONAL SQUAD
- Kieron Pollard (captain)
- Fabian Allen
- Dwayne Bravo
- Sheldon Cottrell
- Andre Fletcher
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Brandon King
- Kyle Mayers
- Rovman Powell
- Keemo Paul
- Nicholas Pooran
- Oshane Thomas
- Hayden Walsh Jr
- Kesrick Williams