KARACHI, Pakistan– West Indies Women defeated Pakistan Women by 37 runs to clinch the Cool & Cool One Day International Series with one game remaining. Batting first, West Indies Women posted 153 all out in 45.4 overs but held their nerves on the field and with the ball to dismiss Pakistan Women for 113 in 39.2 overs.

Hayley Matthews starred for the West Indies Women, taking a career best of 4/26 from 9 overs, which included 2 maidens. She told CWI media “Coming here, our expectations were pretty high… we wanted to not only win the series but to have a clean sweep so hopefully we get that in game three. A lot of the time when I talk about my performances I speak about wanting to be consistent. We’ve come down here really hungry and we know we have World Cup Qualifiers coming and I know I’m going to play a big role in that.

Matthews added “I’ve able to apply myself better in the crease also. The change in (batting) position which has brought about runs, I have been pretty happy so far but still hungry for that last game to get a big score in and hopefully some more wickets under my belt.”

The teams meet again for the third Cool & Cool ODI at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday November 14. First ball is at 10:00am local time/1:00am Eastern Caribbean Time/12:00am Jamaica Time.

West Indies Women

153 all out (45.4 overs)

Deandra Dottin 34 Fatima Sana 4-1-19-2

Hayley Matthews 26 Anam Amin 9.4-1-21-2

Pakistan Women

113 all out (39.2 overs)

Omaima Sohail 27 Hayley Matthews 9-2-26-4

Javeria Khan 24 Shamilia Connell 9.2-2-18-3