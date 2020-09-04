BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Officers from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) Traffic Department are now policing a trial run of a proposed operating system with omnibus operators at the newly built West Line Bus Terminal.

The trial, which commenced on August 26, runs for two weeks. It ends on September 9.

Superintendent Trevor Mills, head of the RSCNPF Traffic Department, and other officers have been frequently visiting the area to observe how the system is working. They have also been assisting with traffic-related problems.

Superintendent Mills explained that it has been working well so far in respect to the buses queuing up. However, he added there are some congestion issues the department is addressing.

“I have seen some organizing of the buses queuing up and operating on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Mills. “However, there is concern about congestion near Bay Road, Lower Market Street and Westbourne Ghaut, where traffic builds-up from time to time. We hope, going forward, that improvements will be made with in these areas.”

Mills discouraged private motorists from parking for long periods in the terminal area. It should only be used for dropping-off and picking-up passengers to ensure smooth traffic flow.

At the end of the trial, a meeting will be held with the relevant stakeholders to discuss the way forward.

In contrast to the previous system, buses enter the terminal from west to east. Loading areas are at the front of the queue — two on each side — where buses can exit after they are full.

Passenger offloading areas are located at the back of the terminal, where passengers can disembark after they enter the terminal. The middle section of the terminal is a designated waiting area for buses that are not in the loading line.

After passengers exit, the bus driver can proceed to the waiting area to make another trip with more passengers. Otherwise, the driver can exit the terminal. On the seaside, East Line bus drivers can go into the terminal and drop off and/or pick up passengers. The system also allows private vehicles to do the same thing.