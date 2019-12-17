WestJet launched its new weekly Toronto-Roatan route Sunday. The new service will depart Toronto on Sundays at 9;30am arriving 1:11pm and depart Roatan Sundays at 1:10pm, arriving in Toronto at 7:27pm.

According to a news report posted on Travel Pulse Canada, WestJet’s new service to Roatán is operated on the airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft featuring WestJet’s Premium and Economy cabins.

Flights are timed to optimize connectivity to WestJet’s Toronto hub and provide for WestJet Rewards accumulation and redemption along with additional benefits for WestJet Rewards top tier members, the report goes on to explain.

“We congratulate WestJet on this new service to the beautiful island of Roatán,” said Scott Collier, Vice President of Customer and Terminal Services, Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA). “Toronto Pearson is proud to be a part of WestJet’s continued growth and we are sure our passengers will be excited to discover this part of the world, thanks to WestJet.”