BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Minister with responsibility for Transport, the Hon. Lindsay Grant, praised everyone responsible for the historic construction and completion of the Federation’s Westline Bus Terminal during the September 22 opening ceremony.

“What we are witnessing here this morning is the end result of a process that has taken much cooperation, coordination and unity of purpose to achieve a desired outcome,” said Minister Grant.

“In the final stages of the construction of this facility just over a month ago for example, Mr. Nicholson Rambo Webster, President of the Westline Bus Association approached me and the Minister of Transport and Ports with a graphic design and his ideas for the eventual layout of this terminal,” said Hon. Grant.

“Discussions between the Ministry and bus associations using the facility took place to ensure an inclusive and harmonized approach, said Grant. “Discussions were between the Ministry, the bus associations using the Traffic Department facility, the Ministry of Sustainable Development and St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority.”

The decision was taken to implement a two week trial from August 26 to September 9 and it was agreed that this would test Mr. Webster’s theory and design and provide real-world data needed for decision-making.

“I am happy to announce that this approach proved to be sound and very useful,” said Grant. “Much of what was proposed has been implemented with a few modifications here-and-there. What we see today is not just by chance, it is the result of citizens being proactive, being efficient and being disciplined enough to calculate how often buses leave the terminal at peak times.”

“The Westside Bus Terminal speaks eloquently to the Unity Government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and comfort of those who provide and those who rely on our public transport system,” said Grant.

He pointed out that the facility signals a reset of how the business of public transportation is conducted.

“Bus operators must match the modern design of this new facility,” said Grant. “You must also elevate your standards of customer service; you must exhibit an unswerving commitment to discipline and order at the terminal and on the road as you take your passengers to-and-from their destinations in comfort and in safety.

“You must follow the dispatch rules and systems that are in place to ensure that you and your fellow bus operators have a fair and equitable chance to make a living,” said Minister Grant.