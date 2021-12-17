London (CNN) South Africa, the United Kingdom and Denmark are three of the countries where the Omicron variant is now surging, less than a month after it was first detected.

The UK is seeking to vaccinate itself out of the crisis, with an accelerated campaign to give a third Covid-19 vaccine dose to all eligible adults by the end of December.

In South Africa, meanwhile, researchers say early data suggests Omicron causes milder symptoms — but it’s still unclear how much of a role immunity from vaccination or previous infection plays.

Denmark is mulling new restrictions in an attempt to control a spike of new cases.

So what can other countries learn from their experience?