GEORGETOWN, Guyana–November 19th,2020–Prepaid customers of the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) can now submit their queries or concerns to the utility company via a new WhatsApp number launched to cater to their specific needs.

Supervisor of GPL’s call center, Ms. Nancy Benjamin made this disclosure in a recent interview with DPI in which she said that prepaid customers can now contact the call center via WhatsApp on 699-4882.

Ms. Benjamin said the service, which started on November 8, has gotten off to a great start as customers are able to get issues resolved in record time. This service will also reduce the need for prepaid customers to visit the customer service Main Street branch amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The volume of calls has significantly increased, sometimes more than we can handle,” Ms. Benjamin said.

To meet this demand, GPL is considering hiring new staff for its call center.

“In another week or so, we should have a rapid response section,” the GPL supervisor said.

This team will work in unison with personnel at the call center to respond to both technical and non-technical issues.

Ms. Benjamin lauded the customer care representatives at the call canter whom she said are efficient at addressing concerns. In some instances, these representatives transfer issues customers may have to technical crew on the ground in the respective communities.

