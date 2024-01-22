Wheatley Calls For ‘Urgent’ Divine Guidance For BVI.

- Advertisement -

Premier and Minister responsible for Ecclesiastical Affairs, Dr. Natalio Wheatley, has made an urgent call for a “Week of Prayer and Fasting” for the BVI Territory between January 19 and January 25.

Premier Wheatley expressed that he is encouraging the Christian community throughout the Virgin Islands to lead their respective congregations into a territory-wide special time of prayer and fasting.

The Premier said, “Many persons have been citing the need for prayer for the Territory. I too believe in the power of prayer, so I am calling on the churches to lead this charge.”

The week of prayer and fasting is scheduled to begin today January 19, with churches praying for specific areas and culminate with a Service of Unity on Thursday, January 25 at 4:30 p.m. at the Queen Elizabeth II Park.

Premier Wheatley said since the commencement of this year, the Territory has been confronted with various challenges and it is therefore important to seek divine guidance, and intervention while acknowledging the Lord’s unwavering blessings.

The public is invited to join the Government of the Virgin Islands, the BVI Christian Council and other churches in collective prayer and fasting, praise and supplication as the Government of the Virgin Islands seeks God’s direction in the future political, socio-economic, and spiritual trajectory of the Territory.

Source: BVI press release.