Brazilian prosecutors have filed charges including murder in relation to the collapse of a dam a year ago that killed at least 250 people.

The collapse in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais state, in January 2019 was Brazil’s worst industrial accident.

Mining giant Vale and German auditor Tüv Süd face environmental charges, with 16 individuals who worked for the companies facing charges of murder.

The prosecutors’ charges will have to be approved by a judge.

Among the individuals charged is the former chief executive of Vale, Fabio Schvartsman, Reuters news agency reported.

The 16 individuals have also been charged with environmental crimes.

Vale has been accused of failing to report warning signs before the dam engulfed a canteen, offices and farms.