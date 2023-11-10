White House Says Israel Has Agreed To Implement Daily 4-Hour “Pauses”, But No Ceasefire.

- Advertisement -

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News on Thursday that Israel is not interested in conquering, occupying or governing Gaza.

“We’ve been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause, and that this process is starting today,” Kirby said during a call with reporters, adding that the idea for pauses came up in discussions between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The announcement by came as the Israel Defense Forces battled Hamas militants in Gaza City and more Palestinian civilians fled the area.

The pauses would give Palestinian civilians time to escape using two open humanitarian passages and should help to reduce the number of civilian deaths, National Security Council press officer John Kirby said.

The White House said Thursday Israel would start to implement four-hour daily “pauses” in its military operations against Hamas in areas of northern Gaza.

The Israeli leader is also not interested in a cease-fire. “A cease-fire with Hamas means surrender,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Israeli leader said that Israel would be in charge of Gaza’s security, without giving details of what that would look like.

On Thursday, Netanyahu told Fox that a “credible force” should be installed in Gaza to prevent militant threats, like the Hamas attacks in Israel.

“So, we have to have credible force that, if necessary, will enter Gaza and kill the killers. Because that’s what will prevent the reemergence of a Hamas-like entity,” the Israeli prime minister said.

He said the territory needs to be “demilitarized, deradicalized and rebuilt.”